Atlanta City Hall offices to close, banning liquids and other items ahead of training center vote

Officials have announced Atlanta City Hall will close its doors to the public Monday. This coincides with the next full council meeting where additional budgeting and public hearings are scheduled to take place regarding the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center.

All in-person services will be handled online. Business is expected to resume as normal Tuesday, June 6.

In addition to the closure, the Commissioner of the Department of Enterprise Asset Management issued a temporary ban on liquids, aerosols, gels, creams and pastes from anyone other than City officials and employees until further notice. Items that fall into these categories cannot be brought into City Hall.

Medicine and ‘infant nourishments’ were listed as the only exceptions, and free water will be available inside.

The announcement explained these new rules were made due to "increased security concerns."

