Atlanta City councilmember has ideas to revitalize Greenbriar Mall
ATLANTA - Atlanta City councilmember Marci Collier Overstreet is pushing for new initiatives to revitalize Greenbriar Mall and maximize its potential to better serve the Southwest Atlanta community.
A Vision for the Future
What we know:
In a recent interview with WABE 90.1, Overstreet outlined several key ideas for transforming the aging shopping center, which first opened in 1965 but has seen a decline in recent years with multiple store closures.
Her vision includes:
- Adding workforce housing to support local residents.
- Increasing foot traffic to bring more business activity.
- Introducing a grocery store to address food accessibility.
- Partnering with MARTA to improve transit connections.
Affordable Housing as a Catalyst
Dig deeper:
City officials are already working to stimulate growth in the area. In July 2023, a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held for two new affordable housing communities near Greenbriar Mall. Leaders hope these developments will serve as a catalyst for broader redevelopment, attracting more businesses and residents to the area.
Overstreet and city officials continue to explore opportunities to breathe new life into Greenbriar Mall, aiming to turn it into a thriving hub for Southwest Atlanta.