Atlanta City councilmember has ideas to revitalize Greenbriar Mall

The Brief Atlanta City Councilmember Marci Collier Overstreet proposes a revitalization plan for Greenbriar Mall to better serve Southwest Atlanta. Her vision includes workforce housing, increased foot traffic, a grocery store, and a MARTA partnership to boost economic activity. Two new affordable housing communities are planned near the mall in 2023 , with officials hoping they will help drive redevelopment efforts.



Atlanta City councilmember Marci Collier Overstreet is pushing for new initiatives to revitalize Greenbriar Mall and maximize its potential to better serve the Southwest Atlanta community.

A Vision for the Future

What we know:

In a recent interview with WABE 90.1, Overstreet outlined several key ideas for transforming the aging shopping center, which first opened in 1965 but has seen a decline in recent years with multiple store closures.

Her vision includes:

Adding workforce housing to support local residents.

Increasing foot traffic to bring more business activity.

Introducing a grocery store to address food accessibility.

Partnering with MARTA to improve transit connections.

Affordable Housing as a Catalyst

Dig deeper:

City officials are already working to stimulate growth in the area. In July 2023, a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held for two new affordable housing communities near Greenbriar Mall. Leaders hope these developments will serve as a catalyst for broader redevelopment, attracting more businesses and residents to the area.

Overstreet and city officials continue to explore opportunities to breathe new life into Greenbriar Mall, aiming to turn it into a thriving hub for Southwest Atlanta.