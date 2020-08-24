Atlanta City Council wants be able to robocall property owners about meetings

The Atlanta City Council will debate a bill that will allow them to send robocalls to every property owner. And, in this case, it is not just election season calls but all twelve months a year.

And where does the idea come from? Currently, the mayor has the authority to use the government's mass notification system.

Examples of its use include alerts on water service disruptions. A government official might instruct a citizen to boil water until the system can be put back online.

Atlanta City Council chambers (FOX 5)

Some, but not all, members of council believe they also should have the right to use the notification system for a myriad of topics, including the announcement of meetings.

"We need less, not more ROBO calls," said Tommy Thomas, owner of a barbershop in Buckhead.

Robin Johnson said, "I don't want calls from council members. She added that if a government official calls her phone "it needs to be for a good reason."

Citizens can let their voices be heard "virtually" at City Hall. The matter will come up Wednesday before the council finance panel. Check the council website for instructions on how to call them and leave a recording at citycouncil.atlantaga.gov.

