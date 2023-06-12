Pothole problem: Atlanta City Council member paves challenge for transportation department

An Atlanta City Council member says he has driven over potholes that have been painted, but not fully repaired in nearly a year.

Dustin Hillis gave the example during a meeting in which he challenged the city transportation department to commit more resources to routine street repairs and larger tasks as well.

Hills qualified his criticism by acknowledging new leadership as Solomon Caviness has taken over.

"What I am saying is not meant to target you," Hillis said. "I do believe you can handle the job going forward."

Although the city counts 10,000 potholes filled with the resumption of dedicated crews called the "Pothole Posse", the staffing at just four is not enough, according to Hillis.

ATLANTA LOOKING TO EXPAND 'POTHOLE POSSE'

The council member challenged the new transportation director to ask the council for additional funds to staff up.

"Somehow, we managed to spend $6 million to resurface the streets around City Hall while residents all around our city are still waiting for their roads to be repaired," Hillis added.

Aside from funding, the council member complained planning by the department has been haphazard.

"We throw a bunch of streets on a sheet of paper to get repairs with no plan that encompasses what the life cycle should be for neighborhood streets," Hillis said.

Caviness listened, but did not debate.

"We can do better," the commissioner said. "I promise you will be pleased shortly."