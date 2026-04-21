Atlanta city council passes measures on ICE activities

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The Brief Atlanta City Council approved two measures addressing ICE-related activities in the city. One measure opposes facilities used to detain immigrants within Atlanta. The other sets procedures for transparency and accountability involving ICE interactions.



The Atlanta City Council has approved two measures aimed at addressing how immigration enforcement activities are handled within the city, including oversight of local cooperation and opposition to detention facilities.

What we know:

The first measure formally declares the council’s opposition to warehouses or other facilities used to detain immigrants within Atlanta. Council members say the resolution reflects broader concerns about the treatment and housing of individuals held for immigration-related issues.

The second measure establishes new procedures for the city and the Atlanta Police Department regarding documentation, accountability and public transparency tied to activities involving U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. The policy is intended to clarify how local officials track and report interactions connected to federal immigration enforcement.

What they're saying:

City leaders say the measures are designed to increase oversight and ensure residents are informed about how immigration-related actions are conducted locally.