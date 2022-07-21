City leaders wants cameras at all Atlanta gas stations

An Atlanta City Council member wants to see surveillance cameras at all service stations.

Keisha Waites will ask her colleagues to get behind her proposal.

"I don't want to be a victim of crime," she said, "I have had my car window smashed at a gas station".

Waites said anyone opening a brand-new station as well as those owners who are up to renew their city business permit would have to show they have the coverage.

In Atlanta, as well as throughout the metro, thieves dubbed sliders sneak into autos while the motorist is pumping gas.

Even worse, there are occasions when gunfire erupts at a station. An innocent motorist could be struck in the crossfire.

"They would have to be commercial grade cameras," Waites added.

She said it is necessary for police to be able to see a clear image in order to get an investigation started.

In addition, the legislation she is writing would require the footage to be kept for ninety days.