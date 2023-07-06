Atlanta City Council discusses requiring cameras at gas stations

An Atlanta City Council member wants to mandate high-definition cameras be in use at all gas station convenience stores.

On Wednesday night, Andrea Boone introduced her paper.

Ms. Boone cited crime, especially car theft, which has occurred at some of the locations.

However, that is not all she is concerned about.

She also cited "open" drug sales that have taken place at some spots.

"The legislation I have introduced, prioritizes safety for the elderly and other Atlanta residents who are often targeted while attempting to pump gas or shop at convenience stores," Boone wrote. "I've witnessed loitering, open drug sales and prostitution around the Lynhurst [Drive] and MLK [Drive] corridor."

Customers often see cameras inside and at the entrance to stores.

The Boone measure seeks to add cameras to capture drivers pumping their gas.

She also calls for owners to make videos of criminal behavior available to police within 72 hours.

The measure would be similar to one recently enacted in DeKalb County.