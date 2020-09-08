Atlanta City Council considers plan to ban short-term rentals due to so-called party mansions

The effort by a Buckhead councilman to ban so-called party houses could cost property owners who have absolutely nothing to do with those homes.

Howard Shook lives close to one of the mansions, where ticketed events are staged. Those events can draw hundreds of patrons who listen to a live D J and enjoy themselves until the early hours of the morning.

One such event -- at a home located about five minutes from Lenox Square, was featured by TMZ.

Nearby residents said the music keeps them up at night. And the next morning, the homeowners said, they find empty liquor bottles and food trays littered on their lawns.

Shook said some of his neighbors grilled him, demanding that he do something about it.

Now, he is going to try. Shook on Monday night introduced a measure that would make all short-term rentals in the city illegal.

But renters who do not make their properties available for parties said the councilman's measure would hurt them. Those property owners complain they abide by the existing zoning laws. Some said they make a living by offering those short-term rentals.

"I am just starting the conversation," the councilman said, before introducing the paper. "We will see where it goes."

A council committee later in September will debate the idea. Concerned citizens can express their views as well.

