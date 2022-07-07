Georgia family mourns after siblings drown in Florida lake

Two metro Atlanta children died on vacation after being pulled from a Southwest Florida lake.

"All we know is that they were supposed to be on vacation. They were supposed to be at the beach," said Ashanti Walker, who is their sister.

Family members said 13-year-old Gabby Maria Walker and 7-year-old Jemel James "JJ" Walker were pulled from Lake Como, near Florida Gulf Coast University in Estero, Florida on the Fourth of July.

"A couple (of) hours later, I get a call and, I didn’t believe it. ‘Cause who can believe something like that," said Sierra Walker, their sister.

The siblings were rushed to an area hospital in critical condition, but later died.

"I thought maybe, OK, she was mistaken. Maybe she didn’t know what was really going on. Maybe I wasn’t hearing her correctly," said Sierra.

The family said they are just trying to learn how to deal with this incredible loss.

"We’re very saddened by what happened," said Ashanti.

"It’s a lot of confusion going on right now," said Deven Walker, their brother. "It’s a lot of unanswered questions."

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office have released few details about the incident.

Family members said Gabby tried to jump in to save her little brother.

"Hearing that she tried to save JJ just shows what type of person she is," Ashanti said.

"Gabby was absolutely heartfelt. Everybody loves her," said Deven.

"Great kids, smart, always into stuff, doing good, always helping each, other out," Sierra said.

"I’m just praying we can put these kids to rest the right way, ‘cause that’s what they deserve," said Deven.

The family has set up an online fundraiser to help pay for the burial expenses for Gabby and JJ.