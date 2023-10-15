Pedestrian killed in hit and run along Cheshire Bridge Road NE

A pedestrian lost their life on Cheshire Bridge Road NE early Sunday morning after being struck by a hit-and-run driver.

Atlanta police say the victim was crossing the street outside a crosswalk when an unknown vehicle collided into them.

When officers reported to the scene, the suspect had already left and the victim was in critical condition. Despite receiving medical attention, the victim didn't make it. Their identity has not been released to the public.

Investigators with the Accident Investigations Unit are still looking into the incident and say this information is only preliminary.