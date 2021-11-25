Atlanta chanteuse releases first holiday album

There’s already a lot to be thankful for this year, but fans of Atlanta-based chanteuse Deb Bowman have something else to add to the list: a new holiday album.

GET BREAKING NEWS EMAIL ALERTS FROM FOX 5

"A Big Love Holiday" is available for download on all music platforms starting Thanksgiving Day and features 10 new holiday recordings from the powerhouse jazz vocalist (not to mention accomplished actress) known as "Dynamo Deb Bowman" and her Big Love Holiday Band.

Tracks include the Christmas standards "I’ll Be Home For Christmas" and "This Christmas," along with a pair of original written by the artist, "There Will Be Christmas" and "Tinsel Everywhere." "A Big Love Holiday" follows the release of the singer’s 2019 studio album "Fast Heart", through which she honored her late sister.

To promote the release of "A Big Love Holiday," Bowman will host an album release concert on Sunday, Dec. 12 at the City Springs Studio Theatre in Sandy Springs; the show starts at 6 p.m. and tickets are available for purchase here. The singer will also close out the CLUB HERTZ LIVE series at the Alliance Theatre with a matinee performance at 2:30 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

Dynamo Deb has long been a friend to Good Day Atlanta, having appeared on our Christmas morning music show several times, so we couldn’t wait to catch up with the singer and hear more about this new collection of holiday songs. Click the video player to check out our interview about "A Big Love Holiday!"

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

_____

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 5 ATLANTA APP FOR BREAKING NEWS AND WEATHER ALERTS