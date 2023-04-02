Truck hits fire hydrant on Chamblee Tucker Road, street shuts down

article

Atlanta drivers are encouraged to avoid Chamblee Tucker Road until further notice after a truck smashed into a fire hydrant early Sunday morning.

The DeKalb County Department of Watershed Management (DWM) crews are working to repair a section of the roadway that was damaged by water pressure as a result of the crash.

Water to the fire hydrant was shut off fairly quickly, as reported by the DWM. They said water service would not be affected by the accident.

(Credit: City of Chamblee)

The crews on site are expected to continue to assess the full extent of the damage before a solid timeline can be given for repairs. At this time, authorities are not sure when the roadway would be fully restored and reopened.

Repairs are expected to continue into early Monday morning.

(Credit: City of Chamblee)

For more information, the DeKalb County Watershed Department can be reached at 770-270-6243.

For now, drivers should look for alternate routes.