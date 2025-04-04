Atlanta celebrates 404 Day with festivals, parade, parties, and flight deals

The Brief The Atlanta Falcons kicked off 404 Day early with a field day for families affected by rare diseases, in partnership with Truist and Uplifting Athletes. Celebrations include a festival at Piedmont Park today and a parade on Peachtree Street followed by a party at Underground Atlanta tomorrow. Spirit Airlines is offering $40.40 one-way fares booked today for select travel dates, with some blackout periods around Memorial Day.



It’s April 4, also known as 404 Day — the city’s unofficial holiday that celebrates Atlanta’s culture, creativity, and community spirit, all inspired by its iconic area code.

Festivities kicked off early when the Atlanta Falcons teamed up with Truist and the nonprofit organization Uplifting Athletes for a day of service at the College Park Hall of Fame. Falcons players hosted a special field day event for families and children impacted by rare diseases. Attendees got to test their football skills, kick field goals, and spend the afternoon alongside their favorite athletes in a celebration of inclusion and joy.

RELATED: Things to do this weekend: 404 Day, festivals, music, theater & more | April 4-6, 2025

The celebrations continue across Atlanta today. A major festival will take place at Piedmont Park, running from noon to 9 p.m., offering music, food, art, and more. On Friday, the city will host the inaugural 404 Day Parade on Peachtree Street, followed by another festival at Underground Atlanta.

For those looking to take their celebration to the skies, Spirit Airlines is offering a special 404 Day fare. Any one-way ticket booked today for travel between April 18 and June 30 is just $40.40. The promotion is valid for flights to and from more than a dozen major cities. However, blackout dates apply from May 22 to May 27 — the peak of Memorial Day weekend travel.

From community service to citywide parties and travel deals, Atlanta is making sure 404 Day lives up to its name.