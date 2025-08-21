21-year-old convicted in violent Atlanta carjacking, sentenced to 45 years

The Brief Kentario Shields was convicted of multiple charges including first-degree carjacking and sentenced to 45 years, with 30 years in prison. Shields carjacked a man at gunpoint, stole his vehicle and cellphone, and threatened the victim's family using the victim's iCloud account. Shields was arrested during a traffic stop while still in possession of the stolen car and cellphone.



A Fulton County jury has convicted a 21-year-old man in a violent carjacking, and a judge has sentenced him to three decades in prison.

What we know:

Jurors on Aug. 13 found Kentario Shields guilty of theft by receiving, first-degree carjacking, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Emerson sentenced him to 45 years, with 30 years to be served in confinement.

The backstory:

Prosecutors said Shields carjacked a man at gunpoint on Feb. 19, 2024, at an apartment complex on Joseph E. Boone Boulevard in Atlanta. The victim’s cellphone and vehicle were stolen. Investigators later identified Shields after he sent photos from the victim’s phone using the man’s iCloud account.

In the messages, Shields threatened to kill the victim’s family if the car was reported stolen, warning that he and others knew the man’s home address, according to prosecutors.

Police arrested Shields on April 13, 2024, after a traffic stop. He was still in possession of the stolen car and the victim’s cellphone, authorities said.

What they're saying:

"Being carjacked at gunpoint is a deeply frightening and dangerous experience for any victim," Willis said. "This office will continue to aggressively prosecute offenders who commit these violent crimes and hold them fully accountable."