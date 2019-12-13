Atlanta car break-in caught on camera

Police in Atlanta hopes new surveillance video will help them catch a vandal and would-be thief.

It happened just before midnight on Nov. 24 outside the Bangkok Station on Pharr Road in Buckhead. Atlanta Police said surveillance video shows a man walk up to a car, before smashing out the passenger side window.

The victim said he didn’t leave anything of value in the car for a thief to take, so they walked away empty-handed.

Anyone who has information regarding the crime is asked to call the police.