Father, son pull woman from burning car on interstate

A father and son pulled a woman out of a burning car Friday night after stopping on I-85 South.

Antonio and Devin Jackson say they were just leaving the Georgia Tech game Friday evening at around 11 p.m. when they drove by the burning car.

"We just seen a car burning in the middle of the road," Antonio said.

Antonio says they pulled over to check and see if anyone was inside.

"And sure enough there was a woman in the car, in the driver's seat. And as it was burning, she was screaming for help," he said.

"My first instinct was to get her out of that car by any means necessary," Devin Jackson, Antonio's son, said.

Devin said as other bystanders seemed to act like it was hopeless, they just couldn't walk away.

"They literally started to walk off like they just gave up on it. I'm not giving up on her. I'm going to get her out by any means necessary," Devin told FOX 5. "I'm going to get her out of this car."

It wasn’t easy, Antonio described the dangerous conditions.

"Me and my son, we did the best we could. We had to pry the door open. It was hard to get open. We were cutting ourselves on the door, and it was just too much, and it was like a thousand degrees," Antonio said.

But they eventually succeeded and got her out.

Atlanta Police confirmed to FOX 5 that the woman in the car was transported to the hospital with "non-life threatening injuries."

FOX 5 asked both men why they would risk their own lives to help a woman they didn't know.

"I could see my daughter, my wife and my mom. And I would want somebody to help them too. I couldn't face myself in the mirror just letting it go like a lot of people were doing. So I had to do the best i could, I wasn't worried about myself," Antonio said.

"I'm a firm believer in God, and I feel like I was put on this earth to help others," Devin said.

FOX 5 is working to get more details from Atlanta Police and Atlanta Fire Rescue about what caused the car fire.