Atlanta Braves surprise 20 millionth fan to Truist Park

Truist Park hit a major milestone on Monday as one lucky lover of the Atlanta Braves became the 20 millionth fan at the park.

The team surprised A-List Member Cherri Frost as she walked through the Member Gate with the special honor.

What we know:

Frost's jaw dropped when she was greeted at the gate by Braves host Lauren Hoffman Saad and paraded to the new Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Park by the Heavy Hitters drumline.

As the lucky fan, Frost won a special 20 MILLION jersey, upgraded tickets to Delta Club Chairman seats for the game, a $500 gift certificate for the Braves Clubhouse Store, and a certificate for one night’s stay at the Omni Hotel at The Battery Atlanta.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Cherri Frost was the 20th fan to visit Truist Park. (Photo by Jack Casey/Atlanta Braves/Getty Images)

And that wasn't all. She also got Chick-fil-A for a year, a $200 Papa Johns gift card, and free car washes for a year at Tidal Wave Auto Spa.

What they're saying:

"This is mind-blowing because all I do is sit in the seat and clap," Frost said. "It's incredible."

And the "Cherri" on top? Her favorite team won 4-3 against the Washington Nationals.