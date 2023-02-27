Georgia man named new PA announcer for Atlanta Braves

After a nationwide search, there's now a new "Voice of the Braves."

Out of nearly 500 candidates who stepped up to the microphone to show their stuff, the Braves have named Kevin Kraus as the new PA announcer for the team.

If Kraus' voice sounds familiar to Georgia baseball fans, it's because he's the former PA announcer for the Gwinnett Stripers.

Kevin Kraus (Courtesy of the Atlanta Braves)

A native, of Bethlehem, Georgia and graduate of the University of Georgia, Kraus has spent time with the Braves' Triple-A affiliate for the last 10 years. He's also been the voice of Rugby ATL and has done PA work at Mercedes-Benz Stadium for the Atlanta Falcons, Atlanta United, and the Atlanta Gladiators.

Kraus was surprised by the news by Braves pitcher Spencer Strider and Braves Radio Network announcer Ben Ingram.

He says's the job is a "dream come true."

A general view of The Battery Atlanta connected to Truist Park, home of the Atlanta Braves, on March 26, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. Major League Baseball has postponed the start of its season indefinitely due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. ( Expand

His first game as announcer will be April 6, when the Braves take on the San Diego Padres in their home opener.