Atlanta Braves raising money for Hurricane Ian relief

The Atlanta Braves are doing their part to help the victims of Hurricane Ian.

Saturday and Sunday, the Atlanta Braves Foundation's 50/50 raffle proceeds will go toward Team Rubicon's hurricane relief efforts.

The group is a nonprofit made up of veterans who help people prepare, respond, and recover from disasters.

"The last two hurricanes have affected us personally with player and staff families in Puerto Rico and Florida," said Derek Schiller, Atlanta Braves President and CEO. "We are assisting our staff in Florida and thankful they are all safe, but we know there are many others who need help. Our fans have seen the devastation and want to help as well, so we are hoping to raise a significant amount of money. We continue to pray for those affected and we are ready to assist however we can."

Braves fans can also donate to the nonprofit by going to www.braves.com/give through Oct. 5. The team is offcering autographed items through a silent auction on MLB's Ballpark app, with the proceeds going to hurricane relief efforts.

Friday, Austin Riley and Matt Olson hit back-to-back homers off Jacob deGrom in the second inning and Dansby Swanson later connected off the Mets ace as the Braves beat New York 5-2 to move into a tie for the NL East lead.

The defending World Series champion Braves soaked in the raucous atmosphere at sold-out Truist Park as they seek to keep the Mets from winning one game in the three-game series and earn the tiebreaker between the two teams.

Atlanta, going for its fifth straight NL East title, has won eight of the 17 games in the season series.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.