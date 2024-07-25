Atlanta Braves' Austin and Anna Riley welcome 2nd boy

article

The Atlanta Braves family is a little bigger.

Early Tuesday morning, Braves third baseman Austin Riley and his wife Anna welcomed their second son, William "Beau" Riley.

"Our family grew by 10 little fingers & 10 little toes!! Welcome home baby Beau!!! Thank you Lord for all our blessings," the couple wrote on Instagram.

He joins older brother Eason, who is now 2 years old.

Riley was playing in Monday night's game against the Cincinnati Reds when Anna went into labor, so he left Truist Park during the last inning of the game to rush to his wife's side.

Braves Manager Brian Snitker told reporters that he's glad Riley could make it in time since he missed Eason's birth.

Of course, life as a baseball player means that Riley's short break is already over. He'll join the team Thursday night in New York for their four-game series against the Mets.