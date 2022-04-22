Atlanta Braves' Austin Riley, wife Anna welcome baby son

The World Series champion Atlanta Braves have a new addition to their family.

Third baseman Austin Riley and his wife Anna welcomed their newborn son to the world on Wednesdays.

The couple announced the birth of Eason Michael Riley on an Instagram post to Anna's account Thursday.



"April 20, 2022 at 7:35 a.m. we welcomed our biggest blessing into this world and we are so in love! I can not believe he’s really ours and we get to love him forever," Anna Riley wrote.

Austin Riley had been placed on the paternity list Wednesday to be there for the birth of his son but will return to the team for Friday's game against the Miami Marlins.

Riley is the first Braves player to welcome a new baby since the team won the World Series.

Last year, catcher Travis d'Arnaud and his wife Britney gave welcomed Leo Emmanuel d’Arnaud, their second child and first son, in August.

Advertisement

Pitcher Luke Jackson and his wife Corinne welcomed their first son in September. He was able to to cuddle with the boy at the end of Game 3 of the World Series.