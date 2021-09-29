Atlanta Braves announce 2021 postseason tickets sale

article

Single-game tickets for possible National League Division Series and National League Champion Series games at Atlanta's Truist Park will go on sale this week, the Atlanta Braves announced.

Coming off a win Tuesday night, the Braves announced tickets will go on sale online to the general public Friday, Oct. 1 at 10 a.m.

Braves Insiders will have early access to the games with a presale Thursday, Sept. 30 at 4 p.m.

On Tuesday, Charlie Morton threw seven scoreless innings, Jorge Soler hit a two-run single and the Braves escaped a ninth-inning jam to beat the Philadelphia Phillies 2-1 and to move closer to their fourth consecutive NL East title.

"It’s exactly why we hired him, pretty much," Braves manager Brian Snitker said. "The moment doesn’t get too big, I know that, for him."

Atlanta reduced its magic number to three games in the division race and extended its lead to 3 1/2 games over the second-place Phillies, who no longer control their fate with five games left. The loss eliminated Philadelphia from contention for an NL wild card.

Fans who want to join the Braves Insiders or purchase tickets should go to the Braves' postseason website here.

Fans who are not yet Braves Insiders can visit www.braves.com/postseason to join the email list and receive access to the special presale. Tickets will be available online only at www.braves.com/postseason.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.