Atlanta booting employee cited for lack of valid city permit in Mechanicsville dispute

A booting employee was cited Thursday morning after Atlanta police say he failed to produce a valid city permit during a dispute with a motorist in the Mechanicsville neighborhood.

What we know:

According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers responded around 6 a.m. on June 19 to a reported dispute at 720 Hank Aaron Drive SE.

A motorist had called 911 after a wheel boot was placed on his parked vehicle, prompting a request for police assistance.

When officers arrived, the booting employee — identified as Evan Veasley — was also on scene and spoke with police.

Officers asked Veasley to provide both his driver’s license and his permit credentials as required by city ordinance.

While Veasley handed over his license, officials said he became agitated during the investigation and demanded his license back, stating he needed to leave.

For safety and to complete the investigation, officers briefly detained Veasley.

Authorities later determined he did not possess a valid and current permit as required under city of Atlanta ordinance.

What's next:

Veasley was released with a copy of the charges, police said.

The investigation remains ongoing.