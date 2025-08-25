Expand / Collapse search

Atlanta Black Gay Pride set to launch as October Pride lineup unveiled

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  August 25, 2025 10:06am EDT
Preview ahead for Atlanta Black Gay Pride Celebration

A news conference is scheduled to take place Monday evening to talk about this year's Atlanta Black Gay Pride Celebration, which kicks off Wednesday.

    • Atlanta Black Gay Pride celebration begins Wednesday and runs through next Tuesday.
    • Organizers to announce event highlights during a news conference today.
    • Atlanta Pride Festival in October will feature Bob the Drag Queen, Two AM Ricky, Bentley Robles and Adeem the Artist.

ATLANTA - Organizers are preparing to kick off this year’s Atlanta Black Gay Pride celebration, which officially runs Wednesday through next Tuesday. 

A news conference scheduled for later today will preview highlights of the annual event, one of the largest Black LGBTQ+ pride gatherings in the country.

At the same time, Atlanta Pride organizers are offering an early look at their own festival and parade, which take place in October. 

The first slate of entertainers announced includes RuPaul’s Drag Race season 8 winner Bob the Drag Queen, who has gone on to acting roles with HBO and Netflix. 

Additional performers include Two AM Ricky, Bentley Robles and Adeem the Artist.

Grand marshals include Dr. Christy Perez, Jere Chang, Lena Lust, Raquel Willis, Russ Youngblood and others. 

The Atlanta Pride Festival and Parade are set for Oct. 11–12.

  • Information for above story provided in press releases by organizers. 

