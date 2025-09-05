Atlanta Bites: Special events, openings & deals at area restaurants | Sept. 2025

Here is the latest roundup of restaurant & dining news from around the metro Atlanta area:

SPECIAL EVENTS

The Mill Kitchen & Bar in Roswell is bringing back its Town Square Community Dinner Series on Sunday, Sept. 7, with a four-course menu featuring dishes like Green Tomato Carpaccio with poached shrimp, Smoked Chicken Leg Confit with applewood bacon creamed corn, Coffee-Cured Beef Tenderloin with blue cheese sweet potatoes, and a Triple Chocolate Mousse Cake for dessert. The evening begins at 6 p.m. with a welcome reception, followed by dinner with wine pairings. Tickets are $130 per person (plus tax and gratuity), with proceeds benefiting Friends of Roswell.

Meals On Wheels Atlanta has teamed up with Arrivato Imports for Caviar for a Cause, running now through Sept. 13 at select Atlanta restaurants including Umi, Lazy Betty, Avize and Bar Avize, Iberian Pig Buckhead, Hamp & Harry’s, Gunshow, and Kyma. Guests can enjoy luxurious caviar dishes while knowing a portion of each order supports Meals On Wheels Atlanta’s mission to provide meals and essential services to local seniors in need.

The Atlanta Food & Wine Festival returns Sept. 11–14, 2025, at its new home in The Home Depot Backyard next to Mercedes-Benz Stadium, bringing together more than 200 chefs, sommeliers, mixologists, and culinary insiders to showcase the best of the South. This year’s lineup features local favorites like the Woodall, Marlow’s Tavern, Buena Vida Tapas Bar, Chichería Mexican Kitchen, Wylie & Rum, Gypsy Kitchen, Your 3rd Spot, Vino Venue, and more, with guests invited to enjoy tastings, curated dinners, chef-led events, and the festival’s signature tasting tents.

TWO urban licks is hosting Mini Mixology on Sept. 16 from 6:30–8 p.m., a hands-on cocktail class paired with chef-driven bites from Executive Chef Chad Clevenger. Guests will shake, stir, and sip through three craft cocktails with seasonal pairings, starting with a sparkling welcome drink and ending with recipe cards to take home. Tickets are $75 per person plus tax, fees, and gratuity, with VIP upgrades available for an additional $50 that include a bonus demo, extra bites, a bartender Q&A, and a Take Home Bar Kit. A Bar Kit Only option is also offered for $30. Space is limited, and early reservations are encouraged at 404.500.8731.

Pricci will host its 3rd annual Festa Dell’uva on Sept. 28, inviting guests to celebrate Italy’s grape harvest with an evening of entertainment, fine Italian wines and spirits, and abundant food stations with heavy hors d’oeuvres. Tickets are $89 per person and can be purchased through OpenTable.

NEW MENU ITEMS

Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks, recently ranked #6 on Fast Casual’s Top 100 Movers & Shakers, is rolling out new limited-time menu items in Atlanta from Sept. 3 through Nov. 11. Fans can try the fiery Spicy Jawn, house-made Crib Chips, and a Strawberry Dragonfruit Tractor Beverage, plus the debut of the Truffle Shuffle, a cheesesteak layered with seasoned halal steak, sautéed onions and mushrooms, Cooper Sharp and Provolone, and black truffle mayo. Known for its halal Philly cheesesteaks, cheesesteak egg rolls, and community-first mission, Big Dave’s is adding inventive twists that blend Philly tradition with Southern flair.

Courtesy of Big Dave's

Dairy Queen is kicking off fall with its new Fall Treat Collection, available now and featuring the Caramel Toffee Cookie Blizzard, Pumpkin Pie Blizzard, and Maple Cookie Shake. As part of DQ’s 85th birthday celebration, fans can also score a small Blizzard for just 85 cents from Sept. 8–21 through the DQ Mobile App for Rewards members with any purchase of $1 or more, making it the perfect time to enjoy these seasonal favorites.

Lazy Betty is debuting two sweet new offerings starting Sept. 9. Pastry Chef Lindsey Davis returns with the restaurant’s first-ever Dessert Tasting Menu, a four-course experience served nightly in the Bar Lounge for up to 12 guests, featuring rotating creations like Crisp Apple, Sweet Potato Sable, Vanilla Noisette, and a Cookies & Cream Bar, with optional beverage pairings. Davis is also launching a new in-house cake program for guests celebrating special occasions, offering custom entremet and traditional cakes in a variety of flavors and styles, available by advance order at least five days before a reservation.

Courtesy of Lazy Betty

Moe’s Southwest Grill is spicing up late summer with the return of its fan-favorite Tequila Lime Chicken, now available with a bold Tajín® twist starting Aug. 26. The limited-time protein features white meat chicken tossed in agave sauce with lime, jalapeño, and garlic, finished with optional chile-lime seasoning at no extra cost. Also back is the Queso Crunch Taco—this time stuffed with Tequila Lime Chicken and Tajín—while guests can add the seasoning to any entrée, queso, guac, or chips for extra flavor. Moe Rewards members can score a free Queso Crunch Taco with any purchase through Sept. 7, but fans are encouraged to act fast as last year’s drop sold out in just two weeks.

MENU DEALS & SPECIAL OFFERINGS

Baraonda Ristorante in Sandy Springs is debuting a fall special called Pastatini, offering guests a mix-and-match pasta and martini combo for $25. Available Thursdays only, the deal features five pasta options (penne pesto, linguinie & shrimp, baked zit, lili-shaped pasta and brocolini, lasagna) paired with five martini selections, giving diners a customizable way to enjoy an Italian classic with a cocktail twist.

Brasserie Margot has launched a new Pre-Theatre Dinner Menu, available Tuesday–Saturday from 5–7 p.m., offering a refined yet efficient dining experience rooted in modern French cuisine. Guests can enjoy two courses for $38 or three for $45, with starters like Soupe à l’Oignon or Burrata with Fig and Pecan Gastrique, mains such as Mushroom Risotto, Steelhead Trout with citrus gremolata, or Garlic-Glazed Chicken Paillard, and desserts by Pastry Chef Eric Snow including Peach and Chamomile Crème Brûlée or 72% Araguani Mousse au Chocolat. Designed as the perfect prelude to an evening out, the menu is timed to complement plans at the Fox Theatre, Atlanta Botanical Garden, or Woodruff Arts Center.

California Pizza Kitchen is rolling out $10 Pizza Days, offering four of its best-selling pies—The Original BBQ Chicken, Pepperoni, Five Cheese + Fresh Tomato, and Mushroom Pepperoni Sausage—for just $10 each on Mondays and Tuesdays. Perfect for back-to-school and Labor Day deals, the promotion is available for dine-in, takeout, or delivery (excluding Hawaii) with a $20 minimum purchase, and guests can also opt for "Take & Bake" style on pick-up and delivery orders. To redeem, simply mention "$10 Pizza Days" to your server or use promo code CPKPizza when ordering online or through the CPK app.

Courtesy of California Pizza Kitchen

Little Rey is spicing up its menu with five secret ways to order tacos: Rico Style with queso and smoked jalapeños, Costra Style with a crispy cheese layer, Gringo Style with American cheese, lettuce, and ranchero salsa on a grilled tortilla, California Style packed with fries, cheese, and pico de gallo, and Ranchero Style topped with a fried egg, ranchero salsa, and cotija cheese.

Marcus Bar & Grille is serving up weekend vibes with its "For the Love of Brunch" buffet every Saturday and Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., featuring beats from August resident DJ Exeqtive ($45 adults, $18 kids 6–13, free for 5 and under). On Sundays from 5–10 p.m., the restaurant hosts Sunday Supper Club, a family-style prix-fixe dinner accompanied by music from DJ KillaK ($49 adults, $25 kids 6–13, free for 5 and under).

At NFA Burger’s Avalon location, guests can reserve the exclusive "Giving Kitchen Table" through Tock for up to four people, with full service included. A $100 donation to Giving Kitchen secures the table (food, drinks, and gratuity are extra), available Monday–Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 12 p.m.

SONIC is giving pumpkins a break this fall with two new seasonal treats—the Salted Caramel Toffee Iced Coffee and Salted Caramel Croissant Bites—available exclusively nationwide Sept. 1. The iced coffee ($2.99 for 20 oz.) layers cold brew with salted caramel, buttery toffee, cold foam, and crunchy toffee pieces, while the croissant bites ($1.99 for 4 pieces) feature flaky pastry dusted with caramel sugar, perfect for dunking or sharing. To mark the launch, SONIC is rolling out a playful "Save a Pumpkin" campaign and donating $15,000 to Agricity’s Pumpkins for the People program to help rescue edible pumpkins, compost jack-o-lanterns, and raise awareness about food waste.

Surcheros is celebrating National Queso Day on Sept. 20 by offering free regular queso with the purchase of any regular entrée. Guests can enjoy the deal with burritos, tacos, bowls, or salads—all they need to do is be a member of the Surcheros Rewards Program to redeem.

OPENINGS

Krispy Krunchy Chicken celebrated its grand reopening at EZ Trip in Smyrna on Sept. 2 with a free fried chicken feast for the community. Local operators Mohand and Diego said they are excited to bring back one of America’s fastest-growing fried chicken brands. Located at 3100 Highlands Pkwy SE.

Whataburger opened its first Canton location on Aug. 28 at 6021 Hickory Flat Highway, featuring a double drive-thru, spacious dining room, digital menu boards, and a custom mural showcasing Georgia and Canton pride.

If you would like to submit information for this listing or future roundups, send a press release and photos to joyce.lupiani@fox.com.