Atlanta Beltline expands autonomous shuttle service to AUC

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The Brief The Atlanta Beltline has expanded its free autonomous shuttle service to the Atlanta University Center. The ATL Spoke shuttles connect the AUC with the Beltline, MARTA, businesses and parks in southwest Atlanta. Shuttles run seven days a week from noon to 10 p.m., with service every 12 to 15 minutes.



The Atlanta Beltline is expanding its autonomous shuttle service, adding a connection to the Atlanta University Center ahead of the fall semester.

What we know:

The free ATL Spoke shuttles connect the AUC with the Beltline, MARTA and destinations across southwest Atlanta, including businesses and parks.

The autonomous shuttles operate seven days a week from noon until 10 p.m., with rides available every 12 to 15 minutes. Click here for routes, schedules and more information.