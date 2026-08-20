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Atlanta Beltline expands autonomous shuttle service to AUC

FOX 5 Atlanta
Atlanta
Published August 20, 2026 6:08 AM EDT
Published August 20, 2026 6:08 AM EDT
article

Courtesy of Atlanta Beltline

The Brief

    • The Atlanta Beltline has expanded its free autonomous shuttle service to the Atlanta University Center.
    • The ATL Spoke shuttles connect the AUC with the Beltline, MARTA, businesses and parks in southwest Atlanta.
    • Shuttles run seven days a week from noon to 10 p.m., with service every 12 to 15 minutes.

ATLANTA - The Atlanta Beltline is expanding its autonomous shuttle service, adding a connection to the Atlanta University Center ahead of the fall semester.

What we know:

The free ATL Spoke shuttles connect the AUC with the Beltline, MARTA and destinations across southwest Atlanta, including businesses and parks.

The autonomous shuttles operate seven days a week from noon until 10 p.m., with rides available every 12 to 15 minutes. Click here for routes, schedules and more information. 

The Source

  • Information for above story provided by Atlanta Beltline. 

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