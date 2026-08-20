Atlanta Beltline expands autonomous shuttle service to AUC
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ATLANTA - The Atlanta Beltline is expanding its autonomous shuttle service, adding a connection to the Atlanta University Center ahead of the fall semester.
What we know:
The free ATL Spoke shuttles connect the AUC with the Beltline, MARTA and destinations across southwest Atlanta, including businesses and parks.
The autonomous shuttles operate seven days a week from noon until 10 p.m., with rides available every 12 to 15 minutes. Click here for routes, schedules and more information.