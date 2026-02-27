Atlanta-based Papa John's announces 300 closures

The Brief Atlanta-based Papa John’s closing about 300 locations nationwide after bankruptcy Chain cutting Papadias and reducing workforce by 7% to streamline operations Burger King testing AI headsets in 500 restaurants to monitor service tone



Atlanta-based Papa John’s is closing locations nationwide downsizing effort by the pizza chain following bankruptcy proceedings.

What we know:

The company is eliminating approximately 300 locations across the country as it restructures operations. Company officials have said the move is aimed at stabilizing finances and streamlining underperforming stores.

In addition to store closures, the chain is cutting items from its menu, including its Papadia sandwich line, and reducing its overall workforce by about 7% as part of broader cost-cutting measures.

Meanwhile, another major fast-food chain is turning to technology in an effort to improve customer service.

Burger King is testing artificial intelligence-powered headsets in 500 restaurants. The company says the system is designed to monitor tone and service interactions, providing feedback intended to improve the drive-thru experience.