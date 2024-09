A woman in Atlanta was shot during a road rage incident late Saturday, according to police.

Officials say it happened just after 11 p.m. in a commercial area along Bakers Ferry Road SW.

The victim, identified as a 41-year-old female passenger, was shot by another driver. Police believe it was an act of road rage.

There's been no word of any arrests yet. The Aggravated Assault Unit is investigating this case.