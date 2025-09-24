Atlanta backs study for new Amtrak station site, community survey open
ATLANTA - Atlanta and the Atlanta Regional Commission are moving forward with a study to identify the location for a new Amtrak station.
What we know:
The city is financially supporting the project, which will determine where an upgraded hub should be built to replace the current 1918 station on Peachtree Street.
What you can do:
A community survey is now open online to collect feedback.
What's next:
Officials expect a draft recommendation this fall, with a public meeting planned for December.