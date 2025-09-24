Expand / Collapse search

Atlanta backs study for new Amtrak station site, community survey open

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  September 24, 2025 8:05am EDT
Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

An Amtrak passenger waits for his train at Penn Station April 2, 2004 in New York City. (Credit: Mario Tama/Getty Images)

The Brief

    • City of Atlanta, ARC fund rail station site study
    • Online survey open for public input until October
    • Recommendation on site expected by December

ATLANTA - Atlanta and the Atlanta Regional Commission are moving forward with a study to identify the location for a new Amtrak station.

What we know:

The city is financially supporting the project, which will determine where an upgraded hub should be built to replace the current 1918 station on Peachtree Street. 

What you can do:

A community survey is now open online to collect feedback.

What's next:

Officials expect a draft recommendation this fall, with a public meeting planned for December.

The Source

  • Information provided by City of Atlanta. 

