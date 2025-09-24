Atlanta backs study for new Amtrak station site, community survey open

article

The Brief City of Atlanta, ARC fund rail station site study Online survey open for public input until October Recommendation on site expected by December



Atlanta and the Atlanta Regional Commission are moving forward with a study to identify the location for a new Amtrak station.

What we know:

The city is financially supporting the project, which will determine where an upgraded hub should be built to replace the current 1918 station on Peachtree Street.

What you can do:

A community survey is now open online to collect feedback.

What's next:

Officials expect a draft recommendation this fall, with a public meeting planned for December.