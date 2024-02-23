ATM damaged, safe stolen in Atlanta convenience store smash and grab

Atlanta police are investigating after they say several thieves broke into a gas station convenience store overnight and made off with the business' safe.

The owner of the store told FOX 5's Lindsay Tuman that he woke up around 2:30 a.m. Friday to the alarm on his phone indicating that someone had broken in.

Owner Sunny Tucker said he caught the thieves on camera forcing their way into the store with a crowbar and then trying to use the same tool to get into the ATM.

While the burglars didn't get any money from the machine, they made off with a 600-pound safe using a Pepsi rolling car to get it out of the store.

"It was like something out of ‘Mission Impossible,’" Tucker said.

Atlanta police say they are now trying to use the security footage to identify the four individuals connected to the burglary.

While the loss is painful, Tucker said he still has a positive outlook.

"Something that's just a scratch on the surface doesn't deter me," he said. "I'm going to keep going. It's just a bump in the road."

If you have any information about the break-in, call the Atlanta Police Department.