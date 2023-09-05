Police need help identifying armed bank robbery suspect

article

Atlanta police are looking for a robbery suspect who made off with at least between $30,000 to $40,000 from Truist Bank.

Investigators released surveillance photos of the suspect who entered the bank on Princeton Lakes Parkway SW just after noon on Saturday.

The suspect held employees at gunpoint before he fired at least one shot and went behind the counter.

(Credit: Atlanta Police Department)

No injuries were reported.

If you recognize this person, you can submit an anonymous tip to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online.