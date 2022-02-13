Expand / Collapse search
Georgia sisters launch organization to help cancer survivors rehab

It’s a diagnosis that one in eight women could face: breast cancer. 
Emilie, Samantha and Stephanie Scalise launch Stride for Survivors after Stephanie's cancer diagnosis.
"It's amazing to watch people come together and experience such a great day," Emilie Scalise said.
The 2.7 mile walk has existed for six years.
"It was very humbling to look at my teenage daughters, at the time they were 15, 13, and 11. They chose to make a very happy and growing non profit for our family and for the community," Stephanie Scalise said.

Georgia sisters launch breast cancer walk

At the time, they were teenagers making their mother's breast cancer diagnosis a growing non-profit that benefits a Sandy Springs rehabilitation center.


"To be able to spread the word about Turning Point which is not just rehab when you finish your reconstruction. I go for pilates classes online. I meet up online now for nutritional meetings, and support groups, and we are just women helping women," Stephanie said.
"So we thought that our situation and how we got through it, we could model it for other families and we could be a sounding board, we could be that friend to lean on for other families around the Atlanta area and we're trying to branch out to other areas as well," Samantha Scalise said.
"Now it's a big community of people who are going to be there for each other even though they didn't know they had there resources," Emilie said.
We are going to keep talking about this," Samantha said. "Becuase we need to be heard and we want women and men who are diagnosed with breast cancer to know they have the support after."

