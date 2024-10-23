Atlanta area coach arrested after gunshots at Middle Georgia youth football game

article

A youth football coach faces charges after firing a gun into the air during a travel football game at Henderson Stadium earlier this month, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office reported.

The incident occurred on Oct. 5 at 6:51 p.m., when deputies responded to reports of gunshots at the youth game. According to the sheriff’s office, tensions escalated due to "aggressive social media posts" exchanged between the opposing teams before the game.

WGXA reports security personnel intervened, separating the groups and instructing them to leave the field. However, a second altercation broke out involving players, parents, coaches, and cheerleaders. It was during this disturbance that a youth coach from Atlanta, identified as Donta Williams Sr., allegedly produced a handgun and fired into the air.

Williams was arrested on multiple charges, including reckless conduct and discharging a firearm near a public highway or street. According to deputies, other participants in the melee were also detained, facing charges such as disorderly conduct or obstruction.

Alisha Tanya Wynn (Bibb County Sheriff's Office)

The BSO identified those arrested in connection with the altercation as Alisha Tanya Wynn, Shantia Meteeia Hamilton, Latesha Monique Williams, and Jevar Jarran Hollingshed. All individuals involved were transported to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office Law Enforcement Center without further incident.

Shantia Meteeia Hamilton (Bibb County Sheriff's Office)

Minor injuries were reported, but no one was harmed by gunfire.