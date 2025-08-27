Catholic school shooting: Atlanta archbishop calls for gun reform

article

The Brief An 8-year-old and a 10-year-old were killed in the shooting at a Catholic school Mass on Wednesday. Atlanta Archbishop Gregory Hartmayer called for "reasonable gun control" following the shooting. He said schools within the Archdiocese of Atlanta work with the Georgia Emergency Management Agency multiple times each year to adjust safety plans.



Atlanta Archbishop Gregory Hartmayer called for "reasonable gun control" following a shooting during a Catholic school Mass in Minnesota.

Annunciation School shooting

The backstory:

An 8-year-old and a 10-year-old were killed in the shooting Three adults and 14 children, including a child as young as 6, were injured. All the remaining victims are expected to survive.

Image 1 of 9 ▼ A mass shooting at a Minnesota Catholic school killed two children and injured 17 others, according to police. Aug. 27, 2025

The suspect, who fired from outside through the church windows as children worshiped, died by suicide.

The FBI said it is investigating the shooting as an act of domestic terrorism and a hate crime targeting Catholics.

Hartmayer on school shooting

The backstory:

Following the shooting, Hartmayer, who is also chairman of the governing board for the National Catholic Educational Association, said, "murder of children worshiping at Mass is unspeakable."

"I join the community of Minneapolis in prayer and mourning for the lives lost. I also lift up in prayer those still being treated for their wounds, as well as those whose lives will never be the same after this terrible day," he said.

The archbishop also said action must be taken to protect children.

"We cannot expect schools to become fortresses. We have to do more to protect our precious communities," he said. "We must find a way to pass reasonable firearms legislation."

Before becoming archbishop, Hartmayer was a school teacher and guidance counselor within Catholic schools.

He said schools within the Archdiocese of Atlanta work with the Georgia Emergency Management Agency multiple times each year to adjust safety plans.

"Here in the Archdiocese of Atlanta, the safety of children in our schools is central to planning every year," Hartmayer said. "Our superintendent and our principals are in touch daily and continue to collaborate to keep our school campuses as safe as we can."

Read Hartmayer's full statement on the Annunciation School shooting:

What they're saying:

"Today’s shooting at Annunciation Catholic School in Minneapolis was more than just shocking. The murder of children worshipping at Mass is unspeakable.

Our children should be safe in our homes, schools and churches. As I have said as Archbishop of Atlanta, and repeat as chairman of the governing board for the National Catholic Educational Association, we must find a way to pass reasonable firearms legislation. We must take action to protect all children and families from violence. We cannot expect schools to become fortresses. We have to do more to protect our precious communities.

I join the community of Minneapolis in prayer and mourning for the lives lost. I also lift up in prayer those still being treated for their wounds, as well as those whose lives will never be the same after this terrible day. I ask God to bless the first responders, healthcare workers, parents and staff today and in the weeks to come. From my heart I say, may God grant you his peace.

Here in the Archdiocese of Atlanta, the safety of children in our schools is central to planning every year. Our Catholic schools review and adjust their safety plans several times each year in collaboration with the Georgia Emergency Management Agency and local law enforcement. Our superintendent and our principals are in touch daily and continue to collaborate to keep our school campuses as safe as we can."