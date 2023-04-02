Atlanta animal shelters beyond capacity beg for adopters: "The dogs deserve so much more"

article

LifeLine Animal Project is once again asking people to consider adoption to help with overcrowding at their facilities. 432 dogs are desperate for their forever homes, and the staff is hoping you can help.

"Atlanta, we are at yet another critical moment as we head into this weekend with severely crowded shelters," a staff member posted to the Fulton County Animal Services' Facebook page. "Our teams are struggling, and we believe the dogs deserve so much more than can be provided in these overcrowded environments."

There are currently 432 dogs split between the Fulton County Animal Shelter and LifeLine Midtown Shelter, its overflow facility. Both are bursting at the seams.

"Our Fulton County shelter alone only comfortably houses about 150 dogs, but currently holds two times that. Operating at this capacity is detrimental to the health and well-being of the animals, as well as the staff who care for them," the post continued.

At least 200 dogs will need to find homes within the next two weeks, or pups will have to start being euthanized to make space for more incoming animals needing shelter and care, according to the staff.

"Please come this weekend to adopt or foster a pet," the post pleaded. "We need everyone with the capacity to care for a new pet to help get these deserving animals into homes where they belong."

"If you can't adopt or foster at this time, please help us spread the word," the post said.