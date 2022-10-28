Construction at Atlanta airport causing long security lines, traveler headaches

Passengers may notice more travel troubles when flying out of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

Construction at the main TSA checkpoint is causing long waits on the security line.

Right now Hartsfield-Jackson is undergoing a $66-million makeover at its main checkpoint, forcing the airport to shut down three security lanes as part of a project to replace X-ray equipment with more advanced scanners to screen carry-on bags. Lines can extend from the checkpoint into the central atrium during peak hours.

Travelers like Shivani Jerath say long security lines can be frustrating.

"It can get really bad sometimes," Jerath said. "I’ve missed my flight a couple of times actually. It really sucks."

Gary Stein says getting through security, at times, can be maddening.

"Sometimes it’s just ludicrous, waiting in line for a couple hours," Stein said. "To have to deal with all this silliness is just one additional thing you don’t like to deal with."

Airport officials admit the lane closures are causing what they call capacity constraints. Construction is expected to unfold in phases, wrapping up in early 2024.

Airport officials advise travelers arrive three hours early in case of delays in parking or at security.