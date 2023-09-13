Atlanta airport introduces new rideshare service for women, by women

article

A new rideshare service is now being offered at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. Employees say the company is the first female-focused service of its kind to operate in the city.

HERide officials say the company only services female riders, and exclusively employs female drivers who have undergone a rigorous screening process, background checks, and mandatory gender-sensitivity training "to ensure a safe and secure environment for passengers."

"At ATL, we are committed to providing an inclusive and secure travel experience for all customers," said Deputy General Manager and Chief Commercial Officer Jai Ferrell. "The introduction of HERide is a significant step towards fulfilling that commitment and contributes to the welcoming and accommodating environment we provide for everyone who passes through our airport."

Passengers can request a ride through the HERide mobile app. The service began Sept. 1.