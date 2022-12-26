Atlanta airport passengers stranded as winter storm rages on

Holiday travelers are still feeling the impact of the massive winter storm that barreled across the nation. More than 11,000 flights were delayed or canceled around the United States. Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport was among the leaders in winter woes.

The security lines were short, but the check-in lines were long. Many flights were not getting out of the city, and passengers were left at the counter trying to re-book.

One customer, Ona Bowden, told FOX 5 she spent Sunday and Monday just trying to get a flight to Chicago.

"… and then it was delayed until 11 o'clock, then delayed to 12 o'clock, then delayed to 1 o'clock," she told FOX 5.

At 12:30 p.m., Bowden said she happened to look up at the arrival-departure board to see her flight was canceled.

Bowden was just one of tens of thousands of passengers around the nation frustrated by winter weather woes.

"You planned to go see your family, and then it doesn’t turn out the way you wanted it to be. Then, there’s a little sadness," she said.

Southwest Airlines reportedly canceled nearly 70-percent of its flights on Monday.

FOX 5 reached out to the company to ask what is being done to resolve the problems and help out passengers. We have yet to receive a response.