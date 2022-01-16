Hundreds of flights canceled at Atlanta airport during winter storm
ATLANTA - More than 300 flights at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport were delayed on Sunday due to a powerful winter storm in the South and on the East Coast.
FlightAware, the flight tracking application, reported 224 canceled departures and 122 canceled arrivals at 1 p.m. on Sunday.
Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines had 237 cancelations and 171 delays nationwide, according to FlightAware.
The Atlanta airport said it recommends travelers continually check their flight statuses.
