Hundreds of flights canceled at Atlanta airport during winter storm

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport
FOX 5 Storm ALERT: Snow showers and gusty winds continue

We are still seeing widespread snow showers with wind gusts near or above 20 mph.

ATLANTA - More than 300 flights at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport were delayed on Sunday due to a powerful winter storm in the South and on the East Coast

FlightAware, the flight tracking application, reported 224 canceled departures and 122 canceled arrivals at 1 p.m. on Sunday. 

Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines had 237 cancelations and 171 delays nationwide, according to FlightAware. 

WINTER STORM ALERT DAY: TRACKING WINTRY PRECIPITATION IN GEORGIA

The Atlanta airport said it recommends travelers continually check their flight statuses. 

