Hundreds of flights canceled at Atlanta airport during winter storm

More than 300 flights at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport were delayed on Sunday due to a powerful winter storm in the South and on the East Coast.

FlightAware, the flight tracking application, reported 224 canceled departures and 122 canceled arrivals at 1 p.m. on Sunday.

Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines had 237 cancelations and 171 delays nationwide, according to FlightAware.

The Atlanta airport said it recommends travelers continually check their flight statuses.

