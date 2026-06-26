Atlanta airport expects 4M July 4 travelers this year

The Brief More than 4 million passengers are expected to travel through Hartsfield-Jackson during the Independence Day travel period. Friday is forecast to be the airport's busiest day, with more than 370,000 travelers. Airport officials recommend arriving two hours early for domestic flights and three hours early for international departures.



The Independence Day travel rush is underway at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, where officials expect more than 4 million passengers to pass through the world's busiest airport during the holiday travel period.

The travel window runs from Friday through July 7, with Friday projected to be the busiest day as more than 370,000 travelers are expected to move through the airport.

Busy holiday travel begins

What we know:

Despite the increase in passengers, security lines remained manageable early Friday morning.

The main security checkpoint reported wait times of about eight minutes at around 7 a.m., while the North Checkpoint experienced slightly longer lines. Airport officials said wait times are expected to increase as the morning progresses before easing later in the day.

Several travelers said arriving well before their flights helped them avoid heavier crowds and made the security screening process quicker than expected.

What travelers should know

What you can do:

Airport officials are encouraging passengers to arrive at least two hours before domestic flights and three hours before international departures.

The recommendation is especially important as Atlanta continues to welcome international visitors traveling for FIFA World Cup matches in addition to the usual holiday vacation traffic.

Officials also encourage travelers to check airline flight information before leaving home and allow extra time for parking, baggage check and security screening.

More busy days ahead

What's next:

The holiday travel rush is expected to remain heavy throughout next week.

After Friday, the airport expects its next busiest days to be Sunday, July 5, and Monday, July 6, as many travelers return home following the Fourth of July holiday.

Meanwhile, travelers hitting the road may catch a break at the pump. AAA says Georgia's average gas price is $3.61 per gallon, about 2 cents lower than a week ago.