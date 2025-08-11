Atlanta airport elevator closing for 3-month renovation
ATLANTA - An elevator at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport will be out of service for at least 3 months during renovations, according to officials.
What we know:
The airport said its elevator at the main security checkpoint will close at 11 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 11, and reopen at 4 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 21.
The closure is part of a modernization effort at the airport, officials said. The changes are supposed to make the area more accessible and efficient.
Why you should care:
Passengers who need an elevator should use the Concourse T-Midpoint elevators. The airport said customer service staff can help passengers find the designated detour route is in place. There will also be signs around the airport.
The Source: Information in this article came from a release by staff at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.