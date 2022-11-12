Atlanta airport announced direct flights to Wakanda in 'Black Panther' tribute

article

Staff at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport seem excited about the recent release of the next installment in Marvel's "Black Panther" film series.

The airport shared a press release on Thursday the day before the release of sequel "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever".

"Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL) announces a return to intenational service with direct flights to Wakanda. This non-stop service on Flight CHBZ will depart from the Maynard H. Jackson International Terminal from gate F8 at 7:30 p.m. this evening. Concession locations will serve Wakandan inspired dishes pre-flight."

Wakanda is a fictional, technologically-advanced African nation that appears in "Black Panther" and the Marvel Universe films. "Black Panther" is a title bestowed upon the leader of Wakanda in the films and comics.

"BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER" REVIEW

The airport, one of the world's busiest, made a similar tribute upon release of the original "Black Panther" film.

The flight number "CHBZ" may be a tribute to the film's late star Chadwick Bosman, who died in 2020 after a 4-year battle with colon cancer. Boseman played the protagonist, King T'Challa. In "Wakanda Forever," T’Challa is said to have died of an illness he kept private.

"Black Panther" is one of several Marvel films produced in Georgia.