Atlanta actress Gail Bean offers 22 local grads scholarships

article

The Brief Actress Gail Bean is offering 22 metro Atlanta grads scholarships. The scholarships are worth $1,913 each. Applicants must email their submissions by June 8 at 11:59 p.m.



Atlanta native and actress Gail Bean wants to help local students pay for their college.

What we know:

Bean is offering 22 graduating seniors her "All My Love" scholarship, worth $1,913 each.

The scholarships are in partnership with Bean's Dream Above the Influence, a nonprofit that caters to empowering Black youth, according to their website.

To qualify, the student must live in metro Atlanta, and:

Submit high school transcript

Submit a letter of recommendation from their school’s faculty or staff

Have 8 hours Of community service

Upload a "Biggest Dream" video where they explain their dreams and what influenced them.

"If you don’t know what your dreams are, that’s okay. It’s okay to not know, it’s not okay to not care," Bean says. "Submissions begin right now… submit, submit, submit."

If you want to apply, send the above items to dreamabovetheinfluence@gmail.com. Submissions are due by June 8 at 11:59 p.m.

What we don't know:

We do not know when the organization will announce the recipients.