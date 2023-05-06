12-year-old Atlanta girl shot by group of men playing with gun, police say

article

Police say a 12-year-old girl was walking outside an apartment complex in Atlanta when she was shot in the ankle by a group of guys playing with gun.

It happened on Stone Road in southwest Atlanta Saturday evening. Officials say the girl's gunshot wound is non-life-threatening.

Through a preliminary investigation, officers were able to confirm at least one of the males in the group was 24 years old. The ages or number of others involved is not yet clear.

No arrests have been made at this time.

