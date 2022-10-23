Checkout-free market offers alcohol, hot food at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

There's a new place for concessions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium designed for ease and convenience, so fans can spend less time in line for food and drinks and more time in their seat.

The ATL Market is a "grab-and-go" style concession stand located on the 100 concourse between Sections 123 and 124. Fans simply swipe or tap their credit card or phone to enter, take what they want, and leave without waiting in a checkout line.

The store offers packaged drinks — including beer — packaged snacks and hot concessions items.

A detail shot of the ATL Market set up during the game against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 2, 2022. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)

"The ATL Market is our latest advancement in furthering the fan experience," says Gordon Barfield, vice president, strategy, and business development, AMB Sports and Entertainment. "Our organization’s focus remains on elevating the fan experience and innovation is key to creating those seamless experiences that keep our fans happy and coming back to Mercedes-Benz Stadium. We always strive to create a world-class experience and are excited for all the possibilities that new technologies can offer for future opportunities."

Fans are charged only for what they take with them. Dozens of cameras in the ceiling keep an eye on shoppers.

"It's made so those cameras are watching every person that comes in based on whoever swipes their credit card," Barfield said.

Mercedes-Benz Stadium plans to expand the idea to a drinks-only market in November.