Athens restaurant providing meals to employees impacted by COVID-19

article

COVID-19 has sent a shockwave through the restaurant industry, leaving many out of work. One Athens restaurant is making sure its employees know they have someone to lean on.

“We're family here. We try to encourage each other the best we can,” said Daniel Battinelli, owner of Uncle Ernie's Pub n Grub in downtown Athens.

Uncle Ernie's is providing its employees with free meals daily. All they have to do is walk in, say hello and place their order. All while following social distancing guidelines, of course.

“Being able to feed them daily is something I can just help push them through, not have to worry about where their next meal is going to come from,” Battinelli said.

Battinelli has seen both sides of the business as an employee and now an owner. He knows the highs and lows of the industry, even when a pandemic isn’t a concern. Now turning to take-out and delivery only, a meal a day makes a difference.

“As a community, not just myself, we’re all struggling, so this has been really beneficial for me. I could put this money maybe towards my bills right now," said Alexander Wolff, a cook at Uncle Ernie's.

Advertisement

The number of staff per shift has dropped from 12 workers to two, but for now all employees still have a job.

"I just feel like this is a true blessing to have an owner that would offer every single day that we can come here and eat a free meal,” Wolff said.

Like other local businesses, Uncle Ernie’s Pub N Grub is evaluating all options. Battinelli started a GoFundMe fundraiser and is in the process of applying for small business grants. Despite the financial stress, he says his staff is remaining positive.