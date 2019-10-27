Athens police searching for alleged robbery suspect
ATHENS, Ga. - Police in Athens need your help identifying a suspect in a robbery.
According to officials, the unidentified man was connected to a robbery in downtown Athens early Saturday morning.
The incident happened near the 300 block of Oconee Street.
Police have released a surveillance photo of the man, who was wearing what appears to be a black hoodie, blue jeans, and grey sneakers with white laces.
If you can help Athens-Clarke County police identify the man, please give them a call.