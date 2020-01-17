Athens police search for serial business burglars

Police in Clarke County are hoping the public help them to identify two men responsible for a series of commercial burglaries.

Investigators said the suspect typically pry open the back door the business, usually with a pry bar, and once inside, they steal cash and other items.

The burglars have been targeting small businesses, shops in strip malls, auto shops, and restaurants during the overnight hours.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Paul Davidson at (762) 400-7099 or Crime Stoppers Tip line at 706-705-4775. Tipsters can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.