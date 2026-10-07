Athens police officer fired for allegedly using Flock system to track ex

The Brief Officer Tyler Vaughn was terminated after an internal investigation found he misused the department's license plate reader system. Police said Vaughn used the system to search for his former girlfriend's license plate multiple times over a week in 2025. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been asked to conduct an independent criminal investigation.



An Athens-Clarke County police officer has been terminated after an internal investigation revealed he misused the Flock system for personal reasons, according to the department.

What we know:

On Monday, an Athens-Clarke County police officer suspected a colleague misused the Flock camera system.

An immediate internal investigation found that Officer Tyler Vaughn improperly used the license plate reader system to search a vehicle's license plate belonging to his former girlfriend, the department stated.

Police said Vaughn ran the search numerous times over approximately one week in 2025.

The department said it prohibits officers from using the system for non-law enforcement purposes.

After the investigation, the department took action and fired Vaughn.

Authorities added that the department has also implemented additional safeguards only allowing supervisors and high-ranking officials to access the system.

The Athens-Clarke County Police Department also asked the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to conduct an independent criminal investigation.

What they're saying:

Athens-Clarke County Police Chief Jerry Saulters strongly condemned the misconduct, calling the improper searches a direct breach of public trust.

"I am deeply disappointed by Officer Vaughn’s actions. I do not take this incident lightly," he said. "The misuse of our ALPR system is a serious violation of the trust placed in our officers, and we will hold those who violate this department's policies and standards accountable. I also want to recognize the officer who reported this misconduct. It demonstrates the integrity and professionalism we expect from the men and women of ACCPD. Our officers have a responsibility to hold themselves and one another accountable, and I am proud of those who uphold that responsibility."

What we don't know:

It remains unclear whether or when Vaughn will face criminal charges related to the improper searches.