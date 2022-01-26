Police searching for missing 15-year-old Athens girl

article

Athens-Clarke County police need your help finding a 15-year-old girl who has been missing since Monday.

Officials say 15-year-old Fredasia Labon was last seen in the area of Sycamore Drive in Athens.

According to police, Labon has previously been found in Auburn, Georgia, but officials do not know if she is in that area currently.

The missing teenager was last known to be wearing a white t-shirt with "STAY POSITIVE" written on it and blue jeans.

If you have any information that could help police find Labon safely, please call the Athens-Clarke County Police Department.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE